Health Hanoi records threefold increase in dengue fever compared to 2023 Hanoi has recorded 513 cases of dengue fever since the beginning of the year, triple compared to the same period last year.

Health Infographic Vietnam successfully curbs many dangerous diseases Vietnam has successfully curbed many dangerous diseases such as smallpox, polio, plague, SARS, and COVID-19, and is one of only a few countries with a complete and broadly-organised healthcare network accessible to hamlets and villages.

Health Bac Giang keeps improving grassroots health care The northern province of Bac Giang will continue to improve grassroots-level health care in the coming time, according to Director of the province’s Health Department Nguyen Thi Thu Huong.

Health Vietnam, Algeria step up pharmaceutical cooperation The Critical Diseases Research and Treatment Institute (Radiner) of Vietnam and Saidal Group - an Algerian pharmaceutical company - have signed a cooperation agreement, opening up cooperation potential in the healthcare sector between the two countries.