Vietnam - ASEAN trade sees positive growth
The Vietnam-ASEAN trade relations have been thriving and reaped remarkable results over the years.
VNA
VNA
Vietnam - ASEAN trade sees positive growth Vietnam - ASEAN trade witnesses growth Vietnam - ASEAN trade Vietnam News VietnamPlus
You should also see
InfographicVietnam-Cambodia traditional friendship and solidarity
The traditional friendship and solidarity between Vietnam and Cambodia have been further strengthened since the two countries established diplomatic ties in June 1967.
See more
InfographicEconomy sees positive recovery in the first 10 months of 2022
The first ten months of 2022 saw a fast recovery of the Vietnamese economy when COVID-19-related restrictions were removed.
InfographicFDI exceeds 22.46 billion USD in the first 10 months of 2022
The foreign direct investment (FDI) reached over 22.46 billion USD in the first 10 months of 2022, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.
InfographicVietnam-China trade value
China has remained Vietnam’s biggest trade partner, while Vietnam has continued to be the sixth largest trade partner of the neighbouring country, and the biggest in ASEAN despites impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical upheavals in the world. Two-way trade was valued at 165.8 billion USD in 2021, up 24.6% from the previous year.
InfographicEight labour export firms send workers to four African countries
Eight labour export firms are eligible to send workers to African countries.
InfographicVietnamese pomelo gets ready to enter US market
After over five years of negotiations, the US Department of Agriculture has officially licensed the import of fresh pomelo from Vietnam.