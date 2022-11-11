Business Infographic Vietnam-China trade value China has remained Vietnam’s biggest trade partner, while Vietnam has continued to be the sixth largest trade partner of the neighbouring country, and the biggest in ASEAN despites impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical upheavals in the world. Two-way trade was valued at 165.8 billion USD in 2021, up 24.6% from the previous year.

Business Infographic Vietnamese pomelo gets ready to enter US market After over five years of negotiations, the US Department of Agriculture has officially licensed the import of fresh pomelo from Vietnam.