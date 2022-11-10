Business Central Highlands province officially exports macadamia to Japan The Central Highlands province of Dak Lak has exported the first batch of macadamia to Japan via the official channel.

Business Vietnam records high export revenue from Cambodia Vietnam exported 4.94 billion USD worth of goods to Cambodia in the first 10 months of this year, up 25.6% year on year, higher than the figure recorded in the whole 2021, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.

Business ASMPT opens in Hanoi ASM Pacific Technology Limited (ASMPT), the leading global supplier of hardware, software, and service solutions for integrated smart factories in the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industry, has opened an office in Hanoi.

Business Reference exchange rate down 2 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,686 VND/USD on November 10, down 2 VND from the previous day.