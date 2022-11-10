Vietnam attends SIAL Interfood Exhibition 2022 in Indonesia
A visitor to the Vietnamese pavilion at SIAL Interfood 2022 (Photo: VNA)Jakarta (VNA) – Vietnam’s key agricultural and fishery products, including cashew nuts, pepper, coffee, tea, lychee, logan, dragon fruit, frozen shrimp and fish, are on display at SIAL Interfood 2022 that opened in Jakarta, Indonesia, on November 9.
The annual event saw the participation of nearly 900 businesses from 27 countries globally showcasing foods, beverages, additives for food processing, production lines, raw materials, services and cooking equipment.
Pham The Cuong, Vietnamese Trade Counselor in Indonesia, said Indonesia is a promising market which has a great demand for foods and beverages such as confectionery, dried fruits, tea and coffee-based beverages, fruit juices, vegetables, and canned fruits, as well as milk and dairy products. These are products that Vietnam can completely supply and contribute to diversifying the tastes of Indonesian consumers.
In addition, Indonesia has the fourth largest population in the world, with a market size of foods and beverages reaching up to nearly 170 billion USD per year.
SIAL InterFood 2022 is the prestigious international exhibition on the food industry in Southeast Asia.
According to statistics from the organisers, this year’s event is expected to welcome about 95,000 visitors from 62 countries and 88,000 from 11 provinces of Indonesia./.