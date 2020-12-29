Business HCM City retailers seek to stimulate Tet demand Retailers in HCM City are focusing on stimulating demand for the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday in February and ensuring that supply is adequate and food safety standards are met.

Business Chemical industry urged to go green The chemical industry in Vietnam has been facing a number of environmental and social challenges, which require new pathways in development, production, and consumption to ensure sustainable development.

Business Vietnam, Ukraine strive for 1 billion USD in bilateral trade Vietnamese Ambassador to Ukraine Nguyen Hong Thach and Ukrainian Deputy Minister for Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture Taras Kachka agreed to make greater efforts to push bilateral trade to 1 billion USD within the next three years.

Business PM decides to establish Vietnam Stock Exchange Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed Decision 37/2020/QD-TTg on the establishment of the Vietnam Stock Exchange (VNX), with the aim of unifying the stock market and ensuring efficient, fair, open and transparent activities.