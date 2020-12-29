Vietnam attracts over 28.5 billion USD of FDI in 2020
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Foreign investors had poured 28.53 billion USD into the Vietnamese market as of December 20, equivalent to 75 percent of the amount in the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.
The ministry reported that 19.98 billion USD of the capital had been disbursed, down only 2 percent compared to the same time last year despite impact of COVID-19 pandemic.
Many FDI firms have recovered, maintained and expanded their production, the ministry said.
Notably, 6.4 billion USD of FDI was injected into underway projects, up 10.6 percent compared to the same period of 2019.
Meanwhile, 2,523 new projects were licenced with combined capital totaling 14.56 billion USD, a year-on-year decrease of 35 percent and 12.5 percent, respectively.
In the year, foreign investors focused on 19 sectors, led by processing-manufacturing with 13.6 billion USD, accounting for 47.7 percent of the total.
Electricity production and distribution drew 5.1 billion USD, while real estate attracted nearly 4.2 billion USD and retail and wholesale 1.6 billion USD.
In 2020, Vietnam saw the investment coming in from 112 countries and territories./.