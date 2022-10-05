Business ST24, ST25 rice trademarks protected in Australia Australian Intellectual Property (IP Australia) has officially issued trademark protection certificates to three brands of ST24 and ST24 rice produced by Ho Quang Tri Private Enterprise.

Business Imports, exports via Lao Cai border down 39.4% in value The import and export value of goods and services transferred via Lao Cai province’s international border gates neared 1.7 billion USD in the first nine months, down 39.4% year-on-year.

Business HCM City attracts 2.97 billion USD in FDI Ho Chi Minh City attracted 2.97 billion USD in foreign direct investment this year to September 20, a year-on-year increase of over 26%, according to the municipal Department of Planning and Investment.