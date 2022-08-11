Business Reference exchange rate down 11 VND on August 11 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,163 VND/USD on August 11, down 11 VND from the previous day.

Business Hai Phong introduces investment opportunities to RoK firms The Hai Phong Economic Zone Authority (HEZA) on August 10 organised an investment promotion with supporting supporting businesses of the Republic of Korea’s multinational conglomerate corporation LG.

Business Hanoi, Vientiane promote cooperation in investment, trade, tourism Vietnamese and Lao authorities and businesses exchanged information about investment policies in Hanoi and Vientiane, and sought cooperation opportunities at an investment, trade and tourism conference on August 10.

Business Vietnam to increase coal imports in 2025-2035 period: Ministry Vietnam’s coal imports are forecast to rise to meet domestic production demand, according to a draft strategy for developing the coal industry in Vietnam recently introduced by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).