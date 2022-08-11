Ten tonnes of Vietnamese longan exported to Australia
Nearly 10 tonnes of Vietnamese longan were exported to Melbourne, Australia, on August 10, according to the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia.
Previously, dozens of tonnes of the tropical fruit were transported to the country.
The office said it has coordinated with importers in the host country to organise an event to introduce Vietnamese longan to local consumers and overseas Vietnamese there.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Vietnamese longan products exported to Southern Australia and Western Australia states by Red Dragon Co., Ltd and distributed by 4Waysfresh continues to be popular among local consumers.
4Waysfresh said it is waiting for Red Dragon to transport more longan to Australia in the coming time.
The office has urged Vietnamese enterprises to promote the export of longan in particular and other farm produce in general to this market, and coordinate with it in trade promotion activities./.