Politics NA Chairman commends Air Defence - Air Force’s performance National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue hailed contributions of the Air Defence - Air Force (ADAF) to the cause of national construction and defence and pointed out tasks for the force in the new situation while addressing a ceremony celebrating its 60th traditional day in Hanoi on October 19.

Politics Vietnam always treasures ties with Laos: President Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong met with General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith on the sidelines of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF) in Beijing, China, on October 19.

Politics PM receives leaders of groups from Saudi Arabia, Persian Gulf in Riyadh Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received leaders of major groups from Saudi Arabia and the Persian Gulf in Riyadh on October 18 as part of his trip to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations - Gulf Cooperation Council (ASEAN - GCC) Summit and visit the host country.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest October 19 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.