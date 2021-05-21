Vietnam calls for early resumption of peace process in Middle East
Vietnam calls on concerned parties to soon resume the peace process in the Middle East based on the two-state solution, and in line with international law and relevant resolutions of the United Nations in a bid to gain sustainable and long-term peace in the region, spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang said on May 21.
Spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam calls on concerned parties to soon resume the peace process in the Middle East based on the two-state solution, and in line with international law and relevant resolutions of the United Nations in a bid to gain sustainable and long-term peace in the region, spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang said on May 21.
Responding to reporters’ query regarding a cease-fire agreement reached by Israel and Hamas, Hang said Vietnam welcomes and appeals to relevant sides to respect and seriously observe the agreement, and not to take actions that would complicate the situation.
“We highly evaluate reconciliation efforts of the international community, especially the United Nations and several related countries. We call on the international community to increase humanitarian aid, including support for activities of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), in order to help Palestinians soon overcome difficulties and stabilise their lives,” she said./.