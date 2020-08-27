Politics Vietnam assumes rotary chair of ASEAN Committee in Czech Republic Vietnamese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Thai Xuan Dung received the rotary chair of the ASEAN Committee in Prague (ACP) from Indonesian Ambassador Kenssy D. Ekaningsih at a ceremony on August 25.

Politics Vietnam makes impressive performance at Army Games 2020 The participation in the Army Games 2020 contributes to enhancing the image of the Vietnamese army in the eyes of international friends, affirming the level, combat readiness and intelligence of the Vietnam People's Army.

Politics Vietnam, India hold 17th Joint Commission’s meeting Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on August 25 co-chaired the 17th Meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic, Commercial, Scientific and Technological Cooperation between Vietnam and India.

Politics Condolences offered to Philippines over terrorist bombings Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 25 sent a message of condolence to Philippine President Rodrigo Roa Duterte over the twin terrorist bombings in Jolo, Sulu province of the Philippines, which killed and injured many people.