Business 10-month tea export revenue up more than 14 percent Vietnam exported 107,000 tonnes of tea valued at 187 million USD during January-October, up 3.2 percent in volume and 14.3 percent in value year-on-year.

Business Workshop discusses impacts of global changes on VN marine transport New regulations and development in the global economy will have a strong impact on Vietnamese shipping, a conference held to discuss Vietnam’s Maritime Future heard in Ho Chi Minh City on November 13.

Business Vietnam – a target of German state Sachsen’s businesses: workshop The development situation and foreign investment attraction policies of Vietnam were introduced to businesses, research centres, universities and members of the Association of German Engineers (VDI) at a workshop in Dresden city, the German state of Sachsen, on November 12.