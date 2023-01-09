Nhập mô tả cho videoVisitors entering China are required to provide a negative PCR test result within the previous 48 hours, and fill in the health declaration form required by China Customs.

For visitors entering Vietnam, neither medical declaration nor COVID-19 testing results are required.

With import and export activities, vehicles from both sides are allowed to go into the other country to deliver or receive goods.

Trucks from China will be sterilized before being allowed into Vietnam. Drivers and porters of both sides are required to wear face masks.

On the same day, travel across the Lao Cai - Hekou international border gate in the northern province of Lao Cai was resumed after three years of hiatus caused by COVID-19.

The gate is now open for holders of ordinary passports or border resident pass to travel between Lao Cai and Yunnan province of China from 7am-10pm daily (Hanoi time).

Vietnamese residents and drivers going from Lao Cai to China must follow pandemic prevention and control measures in line with regulations of the host country.

The Kim Thanh international border gate No. II will be open from 7 am to 7pm daily (Hanoi time) for drivers transporting goods through the gate./.

VNA