Health Conference launches national strategy to combat antimicrobial resistance Vietnam and international healthcare research partners convened a two-day conference on November 20 to launch the country’s national strategy on antimicrobial resistance (AMR) prevention and control for 2023-2030, as part of activities responding to the ongoing World AMR Awareness Week.

Health Can Tho, AstraZeneca partner in promoting medical innovation The People’s Committee of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on November 14 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with AstraZeneca Vietnam Co. Ltd. on cooperation in innovation in the healthcare sector.

Health National Action Month on HIV/AIDs Prevention and Control 2023 to be launched The National Action Month for HIV/AIDS Prevention and Control 2023 will be held from November 10 to December 10 with a wide range of activities, aiming to mobilise the involvement of leaders, policy makers, service providers and the community in HIV/AIDS prevention and control as well as increase support for people living with HIV, an official has said.

Health Int'l conference on digital health held The Vietnam Military - Civil Medicine Association, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health (MoH)’s Health Strategy and Policy Institute and the Iverson Health Innovation Research Institute of Australia’s Swinburne University of Technology, held an international conference on digital health on November 8.