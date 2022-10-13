Vietnam Design Week slated for November 5-11
The Vietnam Design Week 2022 will take place in Hanoi, Hue and Ho Chi Minh City from November 5-11.
The Press conference in June to launch the third "Designed by Vietnam" contest. (Photo: Hanoigrapevine.com)Hanoi (VNA) –
Under the theme “Beyond Expectations”, the week is intended to seek and honour outstanding products and designers in practical fields that serve human’s everyday life – Communication, Living, Decor & Object, Clothing, and Public Art.
It will feature a series of events such as displays, seminars, and shows, aiming to stimulate the development of the cultural and innovative industry in general and designing in particular.
The organizing board has so far selected 31 entries for completion for the final of the Designed by VietNam contest.
The Vietnam Design Week is an annual event organized by the Vietnam Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) under the Ministry of Culture, Sports & Tourism./.