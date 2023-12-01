Business Vietnam’s e-commerce to hit 20.5 billion USD this year: conference Vietnam’s e-commerce is expected to reach 20.5 billion USD this year, affirming its important role in the national digital economy, heard a conference held by the Vietnam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) in Hanoi on December 1.

Business Vietnamese, Chinese localities discuss facilitation of cross-border tourism A forum was held in Mong Cai city, the northeastern province of Quang Ninh, on December 1 to discuss measures for promoting cross-border tourism through the international border gate pair of Mong Cai (Vietnam) and Dongxing (China).

Business Forum on LNG power generation targets to take place in early December An upcoming forum on realising the goals of LNG (liquefied natural gas) electricity development as outlined in the national power development plan for 2021 – 2030 is slated for December 7 in the capital city.