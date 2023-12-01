Vietnam earns almost 26 billion USD from tourists in 11 months
Vietnam recorded about 628.3 trillion VND (over 25.8 billion USD) in total earnings from tourists during January - November, said the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT).
The country served 103.2 domestic tourist arrivals during the 11 months, concentrating on May - July, especially June with 13.5 million travellers. The November figure stood at 4.5 million.
Meanwhile, more than 11.2 million international visitors chose Vietnam as their holiday destination during the first 11 months. They included over 1.23 million arrivals in November, up 11% month on month and also the highest monthly number of international tourists since the beginning of this year, statistics show.
Vietnam initially aimed at 8 million foreign tourists in 2023, but the number already approximated 8.9 million during the first nine months, equivalent to 111% of the initial target. Therefore, the ministry proposed the Government raise the target to 12.5 - 13 million for this year./.