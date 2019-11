Business Dak Lak: total retail sales rises 13.7 pct in 10 months The total retail sales of goods and services of the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak in the first 10 months of this year increased 13.7 percent year-on-year to over 66.3 trillion VND (more than 2.84 billion USD), according to the provincial Department of Statistics.

Business Over 12,000 businesses set up in October Vietnam saw 12,182 businesses established in October, up 3 percent from the previous month, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Vinamilk Q3 profit meets 80 percent of yearly target The Vietnam Dairy Products Joint Stock Company, one of the country's leading dairy producer, has reported its nine-month net profit hit 80 percent of the year's target.

Business Reference exchange rate stays unchanged The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,135 VND per USD on November 5, unchanged from the previous day.