Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on April 16 said that Vietnam always values and wishes to strengthen multifaceted cooperation with Hungary, a traditional partner and the only comprehensive partner of Vietnam in the Central Eastern European region when receiving First Officer of the Hungarian National Assembly Márta Mátrai in Hanoi.

Speaking at the reception, Hue appreciated the fifth legislative conference on the role of the parliament in supreme supervision of bilateral cooperation agreements between Vietnam and Hungary held earlier the same day in Hanoi, during which, NA Vice Chairman Tran Quang Phuong and Márta Mátrai reached consensus on many important issues, particularly those on cooperation between the two countries’ legislatures.

For her part, the Hungarian guest said Hungary considers Vietnam a priority partner in its policy of strengthening and expanding relations with Southeast Asian countries, especially in the fields of diplomacy, economy, and parliamentary cooperation. Hungary is a bridge between EU member countries and Vietnam, she said, adding her country is ready to share experience with Vietnam in agriculture, science, and digitalisation.

Noting that Hungary will take on the role of rotating President of the European Council in the second half of 2024, she affirmed Hungary will help hasten other EU member countries to ratify the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) and urge the European Commission to soon remove the “yellow card” imposed on Vietnam regarding illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing and other problems in the EU-Vietnam trade ties.

Hue said that the two countries have good cooperative relations in many fields and that there is still ample room for cooperation, particularly in science and technology, innovation, education, and sports.

The host and the guest agreed that the two sides need to strengthen cooperation and connections at central, local, and business levels. Their friendship parliamentarians' groups should establish an alumni network and propose initiatives to further develop the two countries’ relations.

Hue agreed on the theme of the next legislative conference, which will be held alternately in Hungary in 2025. On this occasion, he thanked Hungary for providing scholarships to Vietnamese students and hoped that it will continue to create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community to stabilise their lives and make positive contributions to the host country’s socio-economic development and Vietnam-Hungary friendship.

The same day, Márta Mátrai met with Chairman of the NA's Economic Committee Vu Hong Thanh, who is also Chairman of the Vietnam - Hungary Friendship Parliamentarians' Group.

Thanh said it is necessary to promote cooperation mechanisms between the two countries, especially the Vietnam - Hungary Joint Committee on Economic Cooperation to facilitate bilateral economic, trade, and investment ties.

He hoped that Hungarian businesses will increase investment in areas that Vietnam has demand for and Hungary has strengths such as water resources exploitation, environmental protection, pharmaceuticals, livestock, food processing, renewable energy, manufacturing and processing industries, and infrastructure development.

He wished that Hungary will support and create favourable conditions for Vietnamese businesses to further access its market. Meanwhile, Vietnam is ready to act as a gateway for Hungarian products to enter the ASEAN market, he added./.