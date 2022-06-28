Business Domestic air transport sees fast recovery, airlines suffer loss due to rising fuel prices Vietnamese airlines are suffering losses amounting to hundreds of billions of VND each month due to a surge in fuel prices, according to director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) Dinh Viet Thang.

Business Vietnam attracts more than 14 billion USD of FDI in H1 Vietnam reached more than 14 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first six months of 2022, announced the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI).

Business Firms advised to be cautious when exporting agricultural products via Lao Cai’s border gate Vietnamese enterprises should be cautious before transporting agricultural products to Lao Cai's Kim Thanh II border gate for export to minimise losses although Chinese authorities are piloting the re-import of these products, according to Ha Duc Thuan, deputy head of Lao Cai Border Gate Management Board.

Business Vietnam-Mongolia cooperation sees significant potential from agriculture: Ambassador Agriculture holds a great potential to help developing cooperation between Vietnam and Mongolia, Mongolian Ambassador to Vietnam Jigjee Sereejav has said.