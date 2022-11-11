Politics Vietnam, Netherlands tighten anti-crime cooperation Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam has expressed his hope that new Dutch Ambassador to Vietnam Kees van Baar, with his experience, will contribute to further strengthening friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and the Netherlands.

Politics Base salary for public sector workers to increase from July 2023 The National Assembly (NA) has decided to raise the base salary for cadres, civil servants, and public employees to 1.8 million VND (72.5 USD) per month from July 1, 2023.

Politics Laos, Vietnam contribute to building ASEAN of high economic growth: diplomat Since joining the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), both Laos and Vietnam have significantly contributed to building ASEAN into a region with high, constant economic growth and a peaceful society, Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Sengphet Houngboungnuang has said.

Politics Certificate of merit conferred upon Argentine friend of Vietnam The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) on November 11 bestowed a certificate of merit on Chairwoman of the Argentina-Vietnam Culture Institute (ICAV) Poldi Sosa Schmidt, who has spent over five decades on conducting friendship activities with Vietnam.