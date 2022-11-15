Business Argentine businesses study Vietnam’s food market A programme to promote trade connection between Vietnam and Argentine businesses was held in HCM City on November 15 by the Argentine Embassy in Vietnam, the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry in HCM City (VCCI HCM), and the Federal Investment Council (CFI) of Argentina.

Business Vietnam attends 38th Havana International Fair Businesses from 62 countries and territories around the world, including Vietnam, are displaying their products at the 38th Havana International Fair (FIHAV 2022), the largest annual trade fair in Cuba.

Business Vietnamese firms join 41st India International Trade Fair More than 10 Vietnamese enterprises are showcasing their products at the 41st India International Trade Fair (IITF), the biggest of its kind in South Asia, which began in New Delhi on November 14.

Business Vietnamese, Japanese localities seek to expand cooperation Chairman of the People’s Committee of the southern province of Binh Duong Vo Van Minh held a reception for a delegation from the Japanese prefecture of Yamaguchi, led by its governor Muraoka Tsugumasa, on November 14.