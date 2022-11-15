Vietnam Grand Sale 2022 launched
The Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) launched a national promotion month - Vietnam Grand Sale 2022 - in Hanoi on November 15.
At the launching ceremony (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) launched a national promotion month - Vietnam Grand Sale 2022 - in Hanoi on November 15.
The programme, to run until December 22, is expected to help raise the total retail sales of goods and services, thus contributing to maintaining the national economic growth.
Speaking at the launching ceremony, MoIT Deputy Minister Do Thang Hai said in the first 10 months of this year, the combined retail sales were estimated at 4.63 quadrillion VND (186.91 billion USD), up 20.2% year-on-year.
The ministry is calling for the engagement of industry and trade departments of cities and provinces, associations, businesses and individuals in the implementation of the programme, he stressed.
Vietrade Director Vu Ba Phu noted that the programme is open for businesses from all economic sectors and they can offer discounts of up to 100% during the month.
According to Acting Director of the Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade Tran Thi Phuong Lan, her agency has received about 10,000 registrations for the programme with an accumulative promotion value of up to 20 trillion VND, focusing on food, consumer goods, apparel, pharmacy, electronics - telecommunications, banking and real estate.
Organisers expect that the retail sales generated from this year’s programme will double the 458.5 trillion VND in 2021. /.