Politics British Embassy in Vietnam provides consular support for UK citizens The British Embassy in Vietnam said on April 3 that amid the complicated developments of COVID-19, it is working closely with the Vietnamese authorities to provide consular support for affected UK citizens.

Politics Vietnam actively helps foreign representative agencies protect citizens Relevant agencies of Vietnam have been actively assisting representative agencies of foreign nations in the country to carry out citizen protection measures amid rapid developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang said on April 3.

Politics VN’s representative agencies abroad asked to raise responsibility amid COVID-19 The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged Vietnamese representative agencies abroad to raise the sense of responsibility and keep staying in the host countries to fulfill all assigned tasks amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Politics PM holds phone talks with Korean President on COVID-19 combat Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 3 afternoon held phone talks with the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s President Moon Jae-in to discuss the COVID-19 prevention and control in each country and bilateral cooperation in this field.