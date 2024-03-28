Business Agro-forestry-fisheries products nearly double in Q1 Total export revenue from agro-forestry-fisheries products in the first three months of this year is estimated at 13.53 billion USD, up 21.8% over the same period last year; and this results in a trade surplus of 3.36 billion USD, a rise of 96.5%, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Business Petrol prices increase on March 28 The Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance on March 28 decided to increase the retail prices of petrol products as of 3:00pm.

Business Opportunities for digital technology businesses to go global Finding solutions and directions to promote and develop Vietnamese digital technology enterprises is an important task, which will promote the stability and sustainability of the country's economy, heard a recent conference.

Business Singapore tops foreign investors in Vietnam in first quarter Singapore was the largest foreign investor in Vietnam in the year to March 20 with over 2.55 billion USD, making up 41.3% of the total foreign direct investment (FDI) registered in the country, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment’s Foreign Investment Agency (FIA).