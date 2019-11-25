Vietnam, Indonesia step up audit cooperation
Deputy Auditor General Nguyen Quang Thanh (centre)at the working session with the Audit Board of Indonesia.(Photo: VNA)
Jakarta (VNA) – A high-ranking delegation from the State Audit of Vietnam (SAV), led by Deputy Auditor General Nguyen Quang Thanh, had a working session with the Audit Board of Indonesia (BPK) in Jakarta on November 25.
At a working session with BPK Chairman Agung Firman Sampurna, Thanh affirmed the improvement in audit quality has been a top priority of the SAV so as to successfully implement the State Audit Development Strategy to 2020 and fulfil its mission as the Chair of the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) during 2018-2021.
Therefore, the SAV is promoting study and learn experience from international organisations to realise its targets.
Describing the BPK as an important partner of the SAV, Thanh stressed that various exchanges and visits were conducted between the two sides to share experience in the fields of mutual interest, helping enhance cooperation in education and training to better auditors’ capacity.
Meanwhile, Agung Firman Sampurna said that since the Memorandum of Understanding between the two audit bodies were inked at the ASEAN Supreme Audit Institutions (ASEANSAI) Summit in Laos in 2017, a wide range of cooperative activities have been organised, including technical assistance and conferences and training courses on operational audit, environmental audit and construction audit.
Last year, the BPK helped the Vietnamese audit organisation to carry out environmental audit in waste management in Bac Ninh province’s industrial parks, and build environmental audit guidelines, he said, adding both sides worked closely within the framework of the ASEANSAI, the ASOSAI, and the International Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) to consolidate public finance management.
During their stay from November 24-28, the Vietnamese delegation is scheduled to exchange experience with the BPK’s agencies in outlining audit plans, risk-based auditing approach, and applying IT in audit, among others./.