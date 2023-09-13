Vietnam International Sourcing 2023 opens in HCM City
The Vietnam International Sourcing 2023, a series of events aimed at connecting international supply chains, kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on September 13.
The opening ceremony of Vietnam International Sourcing 2023 in HCM City on September 13. (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – The Vietnam International Sourcing 2023, a series of events aimed at connecting international supply chains, kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on September 13.
The three-day event is organised by the European - American Market Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the HCM City People’s Committee.
Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai said that the series, including the Export Forum 2023, workshops, business matching activities, and Vietnam International Sourcing Expo, is intended to support enterprises to engage more deeply in global production and supply chains and adapt to the growing trend of international economic integration.
In recent years, Vietnam has been working hard to become a major manufacturing hub capable of supplying a wide range of products with competitive prices and higher quality for the world. Besides, after the COVID-19 pandemic and amid recent geopolitical - economic uncertainties, many enterprises and retail/wholesale networks are stepping up diversification to ensure supply chain sustainability, and Vietnam has been chosen as a strategic destination in their global supply chains, he went on.
Notably, the Export Forum 2023 grabs the unprecedentedly great attention from big enterprises in the world such as Aeon, Uniqlo (Japan); Walmart, Amazon, Boeing, AES (the US); Carrefour, Decathlon (France); Central Group (Thailand); Coppel (Mexico); IKEA (Sweden); and LuLu (the UAE). It draws hundreds of purchasers from 25 countries and territories.
The events not only help fuel exports and expand important markets but also serve as a platform for businesses to share experience, Hai said.
Organisers hope a number of agreements and contracts will be signed, participants seek many partners and customers, and new business ideas be sought so that it can become a prestigious rendezvous for enterprises, and Vietnamese goods further expand their reach around the globe, according to the official./.