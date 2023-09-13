Business US’s anti-dumping duty review on Vietnam’s tra fish shows positive results The Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) said that it has received preliminary results of the US Federal Register’s 19th anti-dumping duty review (POR19) on Vietnam’s frozen fish fillet in the period from August 1, 2021, to July 31, 2022, with positive features.

Business Petrovietnam hits two important yearly targets As of late August, the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) fulfilled its two important yearly targets of state budget contribution and before-tax profit ahead of schedule.

Business Vietnamese products impress visitors at int’l food expo The Vietnamese pavilion has received impressive attention from visitors at the ongoing international Fine Food Australia 2023 Expo taking place from September 11-14 in Sydney.