Vietnam International Travel Mart 2020 underway in Hanoi
Vietnam International Travel Mart 2020, with the theme “Digital transformation boosts Vietnamese tourism development”, is underway with over 10,000 tourism promotion packages.
Hosted by the Vietnam Tourism Association, the event is one of a range of solutions to help the country’s tourism sector overcome the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The expo features about 250 stalls run by tourism businesses as well as management and promotional agencies from 47 cities and provinces nationwide and from six foreign countries and territories.
The mart also offers a chance for travel agencies and localities to promote their tourism products and services as well as seek business partnerships./.