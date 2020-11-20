Hosted by the Vietnam Tourism Association, the event is one of a range of solutions to help the country’s tourism sector overcome the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.



The expo features about 250 stalls run by tourism businesses as well as management and promotional agencies from 47 cities and provinces nationwide and from six foreign countries and territories.



The mart also offers a chance for travel agencies and localities to promote their tourism products and services as well as seek business partnerships./.

VNA