Vietnam International Travel Mart Can Tho slated for December
The Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) Can Tho, themed “Eco-tourism in the Mekong Delta,” will take place from December 1 to 3.
At an ceremony introducing the event in Ho Chi Minh City on September 7, Vu The Binh, Chairman of the Vietnam Tourism Association, said this is the second time the fair has been organised.
It is expected to feature 350 booths from 40 provinces and cities across the country as well as 10 countries and territories worldwide. The aim is to boost recovery and accelerate the development of tourism in Can Tho City, a tourism hub in the Mekong Delta.
Dao Thi Thanh Thuy, Deputy Director of the Can Tho Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism noted that the delta is a region with diverse and unique eco-tourism resources. By participating in the fair, organisations and businesses have the opportunity to promote their brands, introduce products, and facilitate trade.
The expo is expected to treat visitors to various activities including promotion events, surveys to develop tourism products, and forums and specialised seminars./.