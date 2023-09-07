Travel Hanoi wins three categories of 2023 World Travel Awards The capital city of Hanoi has won three categories of the 2023 World Travel Awards (WTA), which is dubbed as the “Oscars of Tourism”.

Culture - Sports Online food map to enhance Vietnam’s tourism attractiveness An online food map of Vietnam will officially make debut on September 8 in efforts to popularise the Vietnamese cuisine and promote the country as an attractive tourist destination.

Travel Ho May Park - An entertainment paradise in Vung Tau As an amazing tourist and entertainment destination with a combination of mountains and seas, Ho May Park is an ideal spot for those visiting the beautiful coastal city of Vung Tau.

Travel HCM City welcomes nearly 1 million visitors during National Day holiday Around 960,000 tourists visited the southern hub of Ho Chi Minh City during the National Day holiday on September 1-4, a year-on-year increase of 4.3%, reported the municipal Department of Tourism.