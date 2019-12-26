Business Small banks struggle to meet Basel II deadline Capital difficulties are putting pressure on some banks struggling to meet the central bank’s Basel II deadline of early next year, but experts suggest the central bank should not delay the process.

Business Vietnam Airlines to launch Da Nang – Shanghai service National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will launch a service between Da Nang city in central Vietnam and China’s Shanghai on January 19, 2020.

Business New code of conduct for brokers, securities firms A new code of conduct will be introduced in 2020 to improve the ethical standards of brokerage firms and brokers, according to the Vietnam Association of Securities Businesses (VASB).

Business Dong Thap province to expand area under mango Dong Thap province, the Mekong Delta’s largest mango producer, plans to increase the area under the fruit to 10,000ha next year, a top agriculture official has said.