Politics Public security forces play crucial roles in various fields: PM Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on December 19 lauded the role of the public security forces in a wide range of areas, from socio-economic development to administrative reform, the fight against corruption and wastefulness, national defence and security, and foreign affairs.

Politics Deputy FM: PM’s visit lifts Vietnam – Myanmar relationship Deputy Foreign Minister Dang Minh Khoi has said the recent visit to Myanmar by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc was a success, laying an important foundation to lift their bilateral comprehensive cooperative partnership to new heights.

Politics Vietnam, Cambodia hold joint rescue drill Hundreds of soldiers from the Royal Cambodian Army and the Vietnam People’s Army on December 18 took part in a joint rescue drill in Chantrea district in the Cambodian province of Svay Rieng.