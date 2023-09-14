Held in a heritage space, HUE MATSURI 2023 marked the first event to be held in Hue with the main theme “Manga Palace,” and coincided with the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic ties.

Visitors had the opportunity to snap photos symbolising the fusion of Vietnamese and Japanese cultures. Notably, images of iconic Japanese manga characters such as Doraemon, Doremi, and Nobita sitting on a Hue cyclo resonated with the childhood memories of many Vietnamese people.

Participants were able to visit book stalls, engage in digital manga drawing, explore a digital mapping exhibition of manga book titles, enjoy art performances, and take part in dialogues with comic book experts.

With its unique blend of historical beauty from the Hue royal court and Japanese comic book culture, HUE MATSURI served as a notable activity within Hue Festival 2023./.

