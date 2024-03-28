Society Tan Hoang Minh Chairman receives 8-year prison sentence for fraud The Hanoi People’s Court on March 27 handed down prison terms to 15 defendants involved in the case of “obtaining property by fraud” at property developer Tan Hoang Minh.

Khanh Hoa ramps up vessel control in anti-IUU fishing efforts The south central province of Khanh Hoa has been taking comprehensive measures to tighten control over fishing vessels as part of its efforts to combat illegal, reported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Non-stop toll collection to be officially applied in five airports from May 5 The electronic toll collection (ETC) system will be officially and simultaneously implemented at five airports namely Noi Bai, Cat Bi, Phu Bai, Da Nang and Tan Son Nhat from May 5, aiming to create more favourable conditions for vehicles entering and exiting the airports, according to the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV).