An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung has told Minister of State at the Department of Justice of



During a recent meeting with the Irish official in Hanoi, Dung underscored that although Vietnam and Ireland have enjoyed a sound traditional friendship, their partnership in trade, investment and other fields has remained modest and below the potential and expectation of the two countries.



Vietnam hopes to strengthen collaboration with Ireland in all fields, especially amid the changing situation with shaping and transforming trade and investment structures, said Dung.

He added that Vietnam plans to build a technical and incubation centre to support small and medium-sized enterprises in the northern region to improve the added value and competitiveness of Vietnam's agricultural and food products and promote the country’s agricultural sector’s growth, and called for Ireland’s support in building and developing the centre.



Regarding IT area, Vietnam hopes for Ireland’s cooperation in human resources training as well as collaboration with the National Innovation Centre, Dung said.



The official stressed the need for the two countries to concretise their partnership through specific projects and programmes that benefit both sides.



For his part, Browne highlighted the similarities in history and culture between the two countries, as well as abundant opportunities for the two sides to bolster trade and investment cooperation, including collaboration in the fields of agriculture, information technology and pharmaceuticals.



Vietnam’s policy on restructuring the agricultural sector towards a hi-tech-based effective sector in association with carbon emission reduction, sustainable development, environmental protection, climate change adaption and value chain enhancement, is also Ireland’s strength, he said.



Browne affirmed that Ireland is ready to cooperate with Vietnam in all areas that Minister Dung proposed, especially in agriculture. He suggested that the two sides define specific and core areas for discussion. He also showed hope that more agricultural products of Ireland will reach the Vietnamese market./.

VNA