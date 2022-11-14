Politics National Assembly passes two draft revised laws Legislators adopted the draft revised Inspection Law and the draft revised Petroleum Law during the ongoing fourth session of the 15th National Assembly in Hanoi on November 14.

Politics German Chancellor concludes Vietnam’s visit German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his high-ranking entourage left Hanoi on November 14 morning, concluding a two-day official visit to Vietnam.

Politics Vietnam, Venezuela forge cooperation between localities The association of Vietnam’s friends in Venezuela’s Mérida made its debut at a recent ceremony held by the Foundation for the Cultural Development of the Mérida State (Fundecem), with Ambassador Le Viet Duyen attending.

Politics New Zealand PM’s visit to create new impetus for bilateral partnership: Diplomat The Vietnam visit by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is expected to create a new impetus and development momentum for the successful implementation of the goals and aspirations set out by the framework of Vietnam-New Zealand strategic partnership, stated Vietnamese Ambassador to New Zealand Nguyen Van Trung.