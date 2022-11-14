Vietnam keens on promoting personnel training cooperation with RoK
Prof. Dr. Nguyen Xuan Thang, Politburo member and Chairman of the Central Theory Council and General Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) had a meeting with the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Ambassador to Vietnam Oh Young-ju. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Prof. Dr. Nguyen Xuan Thang, Politburo member and Chairman of the Central Theory Council and General Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) had a meeting with the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Ambassador to Vietnam Oh Young-ju in Hanoi on November 14.
Thang highlighted the fruitful cooperation between the HCMA and RoK’s organisations and partners, including the RoK Embassy in Vietnam, the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), Samsung Group, and the Korea National Diplomatic Academy, especially in the training of strategic management officials of Vietnam.
He highly valued the Global Samsung programme for Vietnamese leaders (VOSP), a joint effort of the HCMA and Samsung Group that was launched in 2015 with an aim to provide knowledge and experience for Vietnamese officials, especially information regarding Samsung's development as well as the culture and development visions of the RoK.
Thang proposed Ambassador Oh continue to support the HCMA to seek opportunities to team up with Korean organisations and partners in personnel training, thus contributing to deepening the effective collaboration between the two countries.
Following the success of the Development Experience Exchange Partnership (DEEP) Programme for Vision of Vietnam in the 2015-2018 period, the two sides should continue to work for a set of Government performance indicators, which is crucial for Vietnam during its process of building e-government and speeding up the national digital transformation, he said.
The two sides should continue to implement the VOSP in cooperation with Samsung, towards expanding annual activities.
For her part, Ambassador Oh said that the RoK highly values Vietnam’s socio-economic development achievements over the years as well as its rising role and position in the world arena.
The diplomat affirmed that her embassy is ready to act as a bridge for the HCMA and RoK’s organisations and partners, and pledged to work hard for the successful implementation of joint works between the HCMA and the Korean side in the future./.