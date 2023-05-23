Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on May 23 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam wishes to contribute more to the future of Asia: Ambassador Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang’s upcoming trip to Japan for the 28th International Conference on Future of Asia and a working visit not only shows the importance of the event to Vietnam’s foreign policy but also extends the message that Vietnam wishes to contribute more to the future of Asia, affirmed Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu.

Politics Vietjet opens series of new int’l routes for summer travel boom Vietjet is opening a series of new international routes, including Ho Chi Minh City - Kochi (India), Da Nang – Hong Kong (China), Phu Quoc – Hong Kong, Da Nang - Singapore, Da Nang - Daegu (the Republic of Korea), Nha Trang - Seoul (Incheon, the RoK), to meet travel demand in summer.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest May 23 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.