Vietnam launches Level-2 Field Hospital No.3
The Ministry of National Defence made the first public appearance for Level-2 Field Hospital No. 3, which will be deployed to the UN mission in South Sudan, at a ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City on March 4.
VNA
(Source: VNA)
VNA
