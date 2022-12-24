Vietnam logs 109 new COVID-19 cases on December 24
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,524,202 with 109 new cases documented on December 24, the lowest daily number recorded in over one year, according to the Ministry of Health.
With 71 patients given the all-clear during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,610,763.
Meanwhile, there are 39 patients needing breathing support.
No death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities remain at 43,184.
With 15,915 doses administered on December 23, the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected rose to 265,354,235./.