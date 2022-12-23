Vietnam reports 312 new COVID-19 cases on December 23
The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,524,093 with 312 new cases recorded on December 23, according to the Ministry of Health.
A health worker prepares to administer COVID-19 vaccine to a woman. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,524,093 with 312 new cases recorded on December 23, according to the Ministry of Health.
With 119 patients given the all-clear during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,610,692.
Meanwhile, there are 52 patients needing breathing support.
Two deaths from COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities rose to 43,184.
With 17,264 doses administered on December 22, the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected rose to 265,336,568./.