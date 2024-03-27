Culture - Sports Vietnamese culture promoted at int’l parade in China’s Macau The Vietnamese Association in Macau has for the first time taken part in the 2024 Macau International Parade held by the local Cultural Affairs Bureau on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Macau’s return to China.

Culture - Sports 18th Devotion Awards to reveal winners on March 27 The 18th Cong hien (Devotion) Awards by the Vietnam News Agency’s The Thao & Van Hoa (Sport and Culture) newspaper will announce winners at a ceremony held at the Hanoi Opera House on March 27 evening.

Culture - Sports Heritage train route launched to connect Hue, Da Nang A train route named “Central Heritage Connection” linking Hue city in the central province of Thua Thien - Hue and nearby Da Nang city was put into operation on March 26.