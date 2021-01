Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

- Vietnam continues to be one of the fastest growing economies in the world, said David Jarkulisch, a diplomat from the Embassy of the Czech Republic in Hanoi While the world economy plunged into a deep recession as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, Vietnam was one of the few countries to record positive GDP growth, he said in an article recently published on the website of the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs The article highlighted that Vietnam’s economic growth rate reached a remarkable 2.9 percent last year, adding that continued GDP growth has turned Vietnam into the fourth largest economy in Southeast Asia, with nominal GDP of 340 billion USD, surpassing Singapore (337 billion USD) and Malaysia (336 billion USD).The growth was driven mainly by exports and foreign investment, the diplomat said, adding that it was also contributed by domestic consumption and people’s high confidence in a rapid economic recovery.The timely prevention of the spread of the pandemic has enabled Vietnam to keep the majority of the domestic economy running, and only sectors related to tourism experienced a significant decline.Government spending has also created an important impetus for the economy to maintain its growth. Last year, the government approved a series of economic stimulus packages valued at 29.5 billion USD (about 11 percent of the national GDP).The article pointed out that despite the economic crisis last year, foreign investment in Vietnam totaled around 20 billion USD (approximately the same volume as in 2019).