Business Vietnam, Canada need to take advantage of CPTPP Vietnam and Canada should utilise the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), to which both are signatories, and other free trade agreements (FTAs) to better facilitate bilateral trade and investment ties, Vietnamese Ambassador to Canada Pham Cao Phong has said.

Business Hanoi strives to disburse 93 percent of public investment by Jan. 31 The capital city of Hanoi is exerting all-out efforts to disburse 93 percent of 2020 public investment by the end of this month, making it to the top performers in the nation, heard at a meeting on January 20.

Business Nghe An targets 1.2 billion USD in export revenue The central province of Nghe An has set forth a raft of measures to realise its yearly target of 1.2 billion USD in export revenue.