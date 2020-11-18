Business RCEP offers an ideal economic model: MoIT Minister The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) has given Vietnam and other ASEAN countries a perfect opportunity to become a centre of investment attraction, said Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh.

Business Wood industry regains growth momentum Despite a tough year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the national wood sector looks set to achieve its export turnover target of 12 billion USD, and some wood processing businesses have so many orders while they are in short of workers to complete them, according to the Vietnam Timber and Forest Product Association (Vietforest).

Business Firms to be honoured as national brands After nine months of selection, 124 companies with a total of 283 products will be honoured as Vietnam National Brand this year, according to a decision of the National Brand Council.

Business Companies urged to pay more attention to brands amid integration Firms should attach greater attention to building their brands to enhance competitiveness in the context of rapid global integration as Vietnam has few globally-recognised brands.