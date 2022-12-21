VNA and Division 304 staff observe a minute of silence for martyrs (Photo: VNA)

Vinh Phuc (VNA) – The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and Division 304 under the Army Corps 2 held a traditional gathering in the northern province of Vinh Phuc on December 21 on the occasion of the 78th founding anniversary of Vietnam People’s Army and the 33rd anniversary of All-People Defence Festival (December 22).



Speaking at the event, VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang recalled that on April 14, 1960, VNA and Division 304 formed their twinning relationship in Bim Son, the central province of Thanh Hoa. From then on, generations of VNA staff and officers and soldiers of Division 304 have always stood side by side together to overcome challenges and reap important achievements.



VNA’s news promptly highlighted achievements made by officers and soldiers of the Division while exchange activities between their youth union members have deepened the twinning relationship, she said.



On the occasion, she expressed her profound thanks to the Division for providing news for VNA’s reporters so that they could popularise its activities to the public.



According to her, VNA is making constant efforts to affirm its particularly important position in the revolutionary press as a reliable strategic news agency of the Party and State, and a reputable news agency in the region and the world. She added that VNA is developing itself into a major multimedia agency to meet information requirements in the new situation.



She expressed her belief that ties between VNA and Division 304 will grow stronger and stronger.



At the event, staff of the two units offered incense to martyrs at the Division’s memorial house. They observed a minute of silence in memory of thousands of the Division’s martyrs and more than 260 VNA’s fallen journalists who dedicated their lives in battlefields during the war.



Both sides also joined in sport matches and enjoyed art performances./.