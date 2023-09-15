Society Vietnam News Agency - Proud 78-year history of mainstream news Throughout its 78 years of operation (September 15, 1945-2023), the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) has established a name as a modern news agency and a prestigious newswire in the region and the world.

Society Infographic 78 years of Vietnam News Agency: Proud milestones During its 78 years of development (Sept. 15, 1945 - 2023), the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) has performed its function as a national news agency providing updated news on all social aspects in Vietnam and the world for domestic and foreign media.

Society VNA honours winning press photo works of annual contest The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) on September 14 held the awarding ceremony for the sixth annual press photo contest titled “Khoanh Khac Vang” (Golden Moment), as part of the celebrations for its 78th founding anniversary (September 15, 1945 - 2023).

Society No Vietnamese casualties recorded in Morocco, Libya following disasters: spokeswoman The Vietnamese Embassy in Morocco has not received any information regarding Vietnamese casualties in the earthquake that seriously hit many cities in the African country on September 8, said the Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang.