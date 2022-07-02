Travel Infographic Searches for tourism in Vietnam post highest increase in first five months Data from Google Trends indicated that searches for Vietnam tourism surged more than 75 percent in the first five months of 2022, posting the highest growth in the world

Destinations Infographic Ha Long Bay: A world wonder with global value Ha Long Bay, in the Gulf of Tonkin, includes some 1,600 islands and islets, forming a spectacular seascape of limestone pillars. The site's outstanding scenic beauty is complemented by its great biological interest.