At the event (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Vietnam and Norway hold potential of trading goods via electronic platform, experts said at a seminar held by the Ho Chi Minh City chapter of Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and Trading Foe company on June 28.



Speaking at the event, VCCI Vice President Vo Tan Thanh said Norway is an important partner of Vietnam in Northern Europe with a two-way trade of 363 million USD last year.



Thanh said Vietnam and European Free Trade Association (EFTA) member countries of Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein are negotiating a free trade agreement, which is expected to propel the Vietnam – Norway ties in the near future.



Norway is strong in marine-based economy, renewable energy and eco-friendly technology, which are of Vietnam’s demand, he said.



Vice Chairman of the Vietnam E-Commerce Association Le Hai Binh said Vietnam has signed a number of free trade agreements. However, the number of Vietnamese firms joining international e-commerce remains modest compared to those in other countries.



According to him, foreign exporters prioritise trade via e-commerce sites to save cost and improve efficiency, which is also suitable for small- and medium-sized enterprises.



Binh suggested that firms should pay attention to product quality, meet requirements for origin of goods, social responsibility, environment protection and business ethics.



They also need to form ties with foreign importers and major retailers to expand distribution, the official added.-VNA