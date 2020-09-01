Vietnamese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Pham Thi Bich Ngoc (second from left) presents the aid to help the Government and people of the Maldives fight the COVID-19 pandemic (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnamese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Pham Thi Bich Ngoc on August 31 presented aid worth 20,000 USD from the Vietnamese Government to help the Government and people of the Maldives fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the handover ceremony in the Sri Lankan capital of Colombo, Ngoc spoke highly of the thriving Vietnam-Maldives relations and emphasised the significance of the aid.

On behalf of the Government of Maldives, Maldivan Ambassador to Sri Lanka Omar Addul Razak expressed his gratitude for the assistance from Vietnam.

He underlined that the support also provides encouragement to the Maldives at this difficult time./.