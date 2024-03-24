Vietnam offers free health check-ups to residents in Cambodian province
People are provided with health check-ups in Kratie. (Photo: VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia offered free health check-ups, medicines and 500 gifts in both cash and kind to Cambodian citizens and those of Vietnamese origin living in difficulties in the northeastern Cambodian province of Kratie on March 23.
The programme was carried out by the Cho Ray Phnom Penh Hospital, with the support of the Bank for Investment and Development of Cambodia (BIDC) - a subsidiary of the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV), and the Kratie provincial branch of the Khmer - Vietnamese Association.
Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Huy Tang thanked the Kratie provincial authorities and people for their support to the Vietnamese community living there.
He took this occasion to urge the Vietnamese community in Kratie to abide by Cambodia’s laws and local regulations for a better life in the country.
Residents receive rice in the programme (Photo: VNA)Meanwhile, Vice Governor of Kratie province Kham Sopheap said the activity was in line with the six priority policies outlined in the Pentagonal Strategy-Phase 1 of the Cambodian Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet.
General Director of the Cho Ray Phnom Penh Hospital Dr. Ton Thanh Tra said since its opening in March 2014, the hospital has held similar activities across Cambodia, with 2-4 trips annually.
The Kratie event marked the first such programme undertaken by the hospital's medical team in 2024, he said./.