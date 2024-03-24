People are provided with health check-ups in Kratie. (Photo: VNA)

– The Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia offered free health check-ups, medicines and 500 gifts in both cash and kind to Cambodian citizens and those of Vietnamese origin living in difficulties in the northeastern Cambodian province of Kratie on March 23.The programme was carried out by the Cho Ray Phnom Penh Hospital, with the support of the Bank for Investment and Development of Cambodia (BIDC) - a subsidiary of the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV), and the Kratie provincial branch of the Khmer - Vietnamese Association.Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Huy Tang thanked the Kratie provincial authorities and people for their support to the Vietnamese community living there.He took this occasion to urge the Vietnamese community in Kratie to abide by Cambodia’s laws and local regulations for a better life in the country.