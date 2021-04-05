Politics Infographic Tran Thanh Man elected as Vice Chairman of National Assembly Tran Thanh Man, Politburo member, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, was elected as Vice Chairman of the National Assembly at the 11th sitting of the 14th legislature on April 1 morning.

Politics Infographic Vuong Dinh Hue elected as Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue, Politburo member and Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee, was elected as Chairman of the National Assembly at the 11th sitting of the 14th legislature on March 31 morning.

Politics Infographic Qualifications of National Assembly deputies A National Assembly deputy must meet the criteria stipulated in Article 22 of the Law on the Organisation of the National Assembly.

Politics Infographic Major contents of 14th National Assembly's 11th session The 11th sitting, also the last meeting of the 14th National Assembly, kicked off in Hanoi on March 24 morning. The deputies are scheduled to gather at plenary sessions for 12 days, scheduled to end on April 8.