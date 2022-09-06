Business Important achievements recorded in domestic economic situation in eight months: MPI Despite the changes in the world situation, Vietnam has made positive recovery in business and production activities, stabilised macro-economy, controlled inflation, and ensured major economic balances, according to a report by the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) delivered at the Government regular meeting on September 6.

Business EC’s upcoming visit to Vietnam to review IUU fishing fight Officials from the European Commission (EC) will visit Vietnam again this October to check measures against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing in coastal areas, according to an official from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development’s Vietnam Directorate of Fisheries (VDF).

Business Petrovietnam plays crucial role in different aspects The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) has worked hard over the past nearly 50 years to fulfill its missions of contributing to ensuring national energy security and being an economic locomotive.

Business Bac Giang aims to further develop, upgrade OCOP products The northern province of Bac Giang plans to invest more in developing and upgrading its products recognised by the “One Commune-One Product” (OCOP) programme, aiming to lifting up the rankings of 95 products which had been certified as three and four-star-products in the 2019-2020 period by 2030.