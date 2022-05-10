Business Status upgrade crucial to stock market growth The upgrade of Vietnam’s stock market from frontier to emerging status is a driving force for the future.

Business Reference exchange rate up 8 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,143 VND/USD on May 10, up 8 VND from the previous day.

Business Infographic Vietnam's industrial production soars in Jan-April The index of industrial production in January - April period continued to flourish with a year-on-year increase of 7.5 percent, the General Statistics Office said.

Business Investors seek husbandry opportunities in Dong Nai Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Dong Nai province Vo Van Phi received executives from the Netherlands’ De Heus Group and Vietnam’s Hung Nhon Group on May 9 to discuss opportunities in agriculture in the southern province.