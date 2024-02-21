Business Infographic Vietnam the world’s second-largest shoe exporter Vietnam ranked second in the world, just after China, in footwear exports, with 1.5 billion pairs shipped overseas and a presence in 150 markets in 2022. Footwear exports last year brought in over 20.2 billion USD, marking the 26th consecutive year, since 1998, that footwear exports have been in the billion-dollar category.

Business Infographic Vietnam’s economic performance in January 2024 The consumer price index (CPI) increased 3.37% in the opening month of 2024, foreign direct investment 40.2%, international arrivals 73.6%, and the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) 18.3%.

Business Infographic Socio-economic development targets in 2024 The National Assembly’s resolution on the socio-economic development plan for 2024 sets a target of 6.0-6.5% growth in gross domestic product (GDP) for the year, while per capita income is expected to reach 4,700-4,730 USD.