Vietnam plans to produce 180,000 - 230,000 tons of pepper by 2030
The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has set a goal of the total pepper cultivation area nationwide standing at 80,000 - 100,000 ha by 2030, with a production target of 180,000 - 230,000 tonnes.
VNA
