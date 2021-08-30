Business HCM City’s CPI up 0.33 percent in August The August consumer price index (CPI) of Ho Chi Minh City recorded a month-on-month rise of 0.33 percent, according to the city’s Statistics Office.

Business Viettel Post’s e-commerce platform ready to help people buy necessities The Ministry of Industry and Trade’s task force in collaboration with the Viettel Post Joint Stock Corporation (Viettel Post) have launched a shopping service on Viettel Post’s Voso.vn e-commerce platform to help people access sources of food without leaving their homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Over 85,500 firms leave market in 8 months Some 85,500 firms left the market in the first eight months of this year, while more than 81,000 enterprises registered for establishment with total registered capital of 1.13 quadrillion VND, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Loopholes remain in management of State capital, assets: State audit office The State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) has detected a number of loopholes in the management and use of State capital and assets at enterprises through its audit activities last year.