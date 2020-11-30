Specifically, it is the development goal of Quang Ninh to become a national tourist center connecting with major international tourist centers of the region and the world.

At the same time, the government aiming to build and develop Phu Quoc into a strong international marine eco-tourism service and tourism center and develop major tourist centers in the Central Coast region. To achieve this goal, in the period 2021 - 2025, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will organize activities to promote marine tourism associated with promoting the value of natural resources, unique nature, culture, as well as the history of coastal and island regions./.

VNA